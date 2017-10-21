Higher-than-expected turnout and a technical glitch involving the software system used to register party members mean the convention to choose a new leader for Manitoba's Liberal party will likely see long delays Saturday.

The convention was scheduled to begin at noon but as of 1:45 p.m. had yet to begin in earnest, with members still taking their seats and lining up to register.

Party president Paul Brault said a technical glitch forced organizers to turn to a paper system to register voters. He said that, coupled with an "overwhelming" turnout of Liberals at the Victoria Inn Conference Centre in Winnipeg, forced officials to push back voting by two hours.

Voting was originally set to close at 3 p.m. but is now scheduled to close at 4:30. The first round of results is expected to be announced at 5:30 p.m.

Manitoba Liberals leadership convention yet to begin in earnest, schedule behind. Results will likely come in after 4. #mbpoli pic.twitter.com/2ZLlgnWfvN — @glowacky

Should a single winner fail to get more than 50 per cent of the vote, voting will go to a second round of ballots.

Three people — including two of the Liberals' three sitting members of the Manitoba Legislature — are vying to lead the Manitoba Liberals.

The party will choose its new leader from Cindy Lamoureux (Burrows), a 25-year-old first-time MLA; Jon Gerrard (River Heights), who served as party leader from 1998 to 2013; and Dougald Lamont, a communications professional and university teacher who does not hold a seat in the legislature.

The party, which currently does not hold official status in the legislature, has been without a permanent leader since the resignation of Rana Bokhari following the 2016 provincial election. Bokhari failed to win a seat in that election.

Speeches will occur while voting is ongoing on Saturday, party officials said.