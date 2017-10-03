Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will face a new Opposition leader and criticism of his health-care and education reforms when the legislature reconvenes Wednesday following a summer break.

Student groups are planning an opening-day protest against legislation — introduced in the spring and waiting for a final vote — that would ease restrictions on annual tuition increases at colleges and universities.

The Opposition New Democrats are expected to focus much of question period on health-care changes, including closure of three of Winnipeg's six hospital emergency rooms.

It's an issue that could give the NDP some momentum following a divisive leadership race, said Paul Thomas, professor emeritus of political studies at the University of Manitoba.

"Health care probably looms the largest. It's so personal," Thomas said. "When you tell people that you're going to be closing ... services at an institution close to them, that they've become accustomed to using on a regular basis, that strikes an emotional response and people get angry."

Pallister's Progressive Conservatives, elected last year, have promised to reduce the deficit they inherited from the former NDP government.

The health-care reforms, which also include closing some rural ambulance stations, are aimed not only at saving money but also at addressing long wait times by concentrating services in fewer locations.

The government has several other bills left over from spring that have yet to become law.

One would clear the way for municipalities to allow ride-hailing services such as Uber. Another would introduce new voter identification rules for provincial elections, and another would allow medical professionals to refuse to participate in medically assisted deaths.

The fall sitting will also see Wab Kinew, a rookie politician elected to the legislature last year, taking on the role of leader of the official Opposition after he won the NDP leadership last month.

Kinew was accused by his rival, Steve Ashton, of downplaying his legal troubles after domestic assault charges were brought to light. The assault charges were laid against Kinew in 2003 and later stayed by the Crown.

Kinew has said the charges were baseless, but his former girlfriend Tara Hart has said she stands by her accusation that Kinew threw her across a room in the apartment they shared.

Thomas said Kinew is an "excellent communicator" but may face an uphill battle in going toe-to-toe with Pallister, who has spent years in federal and provincial politics.

"He's dealing with a premier who is both experienced and combative, so it'll take a while for Wab Kinew to get up to speed."