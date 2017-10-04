The first hours of the first question period of the Manitoba Legislature's fall session were dominated by one member who raised eight matters of privilege before 4:30 p.m.

Independent MLA Steven Fletcher held up oral questions and member statements with points of privilege, which are raised when legislators believe their rights as parliamentarians have been violated.

The Assiniboia MLA was ousted from the Progressive Conservative caucus in June.

Before he got started, he gave the floor to MLAs who wanted to recognize the newly inaugurated Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day, and to welcome new pages to the house.

"Once we get into that matter of privilege, there may not be an opportunity to do those important items," Fletcher said.

Among his points of privilege, he argued his rights are violated by the lack of access for independent MLAs to recordings posted to social media by the parties, accused the legislature of leaving members vulnerable to security breaches, and said another MLA tarnished his reputation with statements to reporters outside the House when he was ejected from caucus.

House Speaker Myrna Driedger ruled that none of Fletcher's concerns fell under matters of privilege, and stopped him speaking multiple times to ask him to make the breach of privilege more clear.

"I would urge him to get to that point as soon as he can," Driedger told him.

Fletcher challenged all of Driedger's rulings, asking first for support from the house and then for a recorded vote, which he lost in each case.

The Liberal caucus (and Mohinder Saran) supported Steven Fletcher on all the votes of his points of privilege #cbcmb pic.twitter.com/KcCDxcHRv5 — @SKKav

Members of the Liberal Party and NDP MLA Mohinder Saran supported Fletcher in the votes, while the entire Progressive Conservative caucus and other NDP members supported the Speaker's ruling.