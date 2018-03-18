A 42-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking on a Manitoba highway early Sunday morning, police say.

The man, who is from La Broquerie, Man., was walking along Highway 52 about eight kilometres west of the community when he was struck by a vehicle at around 2:20 a.m., RCMP said in a news release.

La Broquerie is about 60 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver, a 60-year-old woman from Sandilands, Man., wasn't injured.

Police said it's unclear if alcohol was involved in the collision, although the driver was not intoxicated.

RCMP are investigating the crash.