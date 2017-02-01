The president of the Manitoba Islamic Association says he was impressed and heartened by a phone call from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday afternoon.

"It was nice. It's really reassuring. It's been a stressful time with a lot going on," said Osaed Khan.

The phone call follows Sunday's deadly mass shooting at a mosque in Quebec City that left six people dead and several more injured.

"It shows that he cares and it looks like he was really, genuinely asking how's the community doing and what we can do forward and making sure that we're here for one another and that we're not alone," Khan said.

Manitoba Islamic Association president Osaed Khan said he was 'reassured' by Wednesday's phone call from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Supplied)

Khan said he got the call shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"I first thought it was for somebody else. I was about to hang up and then they pronounced my name a little differently so I guess I misheard it, and then they said, 'Can you take a call from the prime minister?'"

Khan said Trudeau offered condolences following the shooting and emphasized how important it is for Muslim people to feel safe in Canada.

Following the shooting, Khan said he's heard many Muslim people express concerns about safety. However, he said support from political leaders and the non-Muslim community has helped ease minds.

"Muslims are feeling that they're not alone, that this is their Canada. Especially being born and raised in Canada, this is nice to see, that it's not the same as what's happening with our neighbours in the south," he said.

"We have leaders that genuinely care and want to ask how we're doing."