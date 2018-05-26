Skip to Main Content
Thunderstorm causes outages near Grand Beach, Grand Marais: Manitoba Hydro

Thunderstorms in Manitoba knocked out power for several hundred customers Friday night, Manitoba Hydro said.
Around 10:30 p.m., the Crown corporation tweeted crews were working to repair "a number" of outages due to the storm.

More than 1,300 customers near Grand Beach and Grand Marais were without power at 11:30 p.m., according to the Hydro's website.

As of that time, there were no estimates on when power would be restored.

