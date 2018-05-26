Thunderstorm causes outages near Grand Beach, Grand Marais: Manitoba Hydro

Thunderstorms in Manitoba knocked out power for several hundred customers Friday night, Manitoba Hydro said.

Around 10:30 p.m., the Crown corporation tweeted crews were working to repair "a number" of outages due to the storm.

More than 1,300 customers near Grand Beach and Grand Marais were without power at 11:30 p.m., according to the Hydro's website.

We have a number of outages across southern Manitoba this evening. Crews are working on it, but no estimate on restoration yet for you area. We appreciate your patience! Thank you. —@manitobahydro

As of that time, there were no estimates on when power would be restored.