Manitoba Hydro will cut 900 positions across the corporation starting with a reduction of its executive team today, a news release announced Friday.

The Crown utility, which employs more than 6,200 people, plans to offer voluntary buyouts starting later this spring to help reach that number of job cuts.

Starting immediately, the number of executive positions at the Crown corporation will be reduced by 30 per cent. In the coming weeks, Hydro will review and restructure middle management.

The corporation hopes the job cuts will improve its financial position. Company debt was reported at $13 billion in October, and over the next three to four years, debt at the corporation could rise to $25 billion.

In its last financial statement, Hydro reported a $70 million loss for the first six months of fiscal 2016-17 and a $17 million loss for the same period last year.

Hydro said that the staff reductions will not be enough to restore the Crown corporation's fiscal outlook. It is also planning double-digit annual rate increases for at least five years in order to reestablish "proper financial footing," a statement from the Manitoba Hydro-Electric board said.

Wages frozen for many workers

Wages are already frozen this year for more than half of Manitoba Hydro's employees.

Three of the four unions that represent about 2,100 workers negotiated new contracts in the past few months, which include a zero-per-cent wage hike for 2017.

Hydro executives warned in the fall that the utility's debt could increase to $25 billion from the current $13 billion in the next few years as the Keeyask generating station and the Bipole III transmission line are completed.

Hydro president and CEO Kelvin Shepherd says the wage freezes, "combined with ongoing reviews of operating and capital expenditures, are all significant steps towards improving the financial stability of Manitoba Hydro.

"In the same way we pull together to restore service to our customers during a storm or other system emergency, I am absolutely confident that we will pull together as we move forward with our strategy to make Manitoba Hydro a stronger, financially stable, customer-focused organization creating value for Manitobans."

Premier Brian Pallister and Finance Minister Cameron Friesen have warned that public-sector wages aren't sustainable, and wage freezes and opening of contracts are options.

Crown Services Minister Ron Schuler has been steadfast that the Tories will not interfere in the affairs of Crown corporations, but has been critical of the state of Hydro's finances, accusing the NDP of bankrupting the Crown.