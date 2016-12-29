Parts of Winnipeg's downtown and Exchange District are powerless this morning.
Manitoba Hydro says a problem at its King Street substation caused a power outage that is affecting about 1,400 customers as well as traffic lights.
It started around 8 a.m. Thursday.
Hydro crews are working on it and police and cadets are directing traffic in the area.
Crews found asbestos in the building, which requires special protection. Restoration estimate now 12:30. Thanks for your patience.
