Skip to Main Content
Power out for thousands south of Riding Mountain Park

Notifications

Power out for thousands south of Riding Mountain Park

Manitoba Hydro says a pole-top fire is to blame for a outage that’s left thousands of customers without power south of Riding Mountain Park.

Manitoba Hydro blames pole-top fire for latest outage

CBC News ·
Power is out for 2,340 Manitoba Hydro customers south of Riding Mountain Park. (CBC)

A pole-top fire is to blame for a outage that's left thousands of customers without power south of Riding Mountain Park, Manitoba Hydro says.

Crews are working on the problem that turned out the lights for 2,340 customers in the area, according to Hydro's Twitter account.

Pole-top fires were also to blame for an outage in east Winnipeg Wednesday morning that left thousands of customers without power.

Hydro says pole-top fires, which are common in spring, occur when humidity combines with the salt and grime that has built up on insulators over the winter, creating a pathway for electricity to travel to the wood pole from the line.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us