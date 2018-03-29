Power out for thousands south of Riding Mountain Park

A pole-top fire is to blame for a outage that's left thousands of customers without power south of Riding Mountain Park, Manitoba Hydro says.

Crews are working on the problem that turned out the lights for 2,340 customers in the area, according to Hydro's Twitter account.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> south of Riding Mountain Park: pole fire in the area has caused an outage to about 2,340 customers. Crews are working on it — we expect full restoration by about 9:30 AM. Thanks for your patience. <a href="https://t.co/lMi3FsnwGn">pic.twitter.com/lMi3FsnwGn</a> —@manitobahydro

Pole-top fires were also to blame for an outage in east Winnipeg Wednesday morning that left thousands of customers without power.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> updates (thread): a couple pole fires have causes problems in several areas of the city. We're working to restore as fast as possible. Spring is pole fire season — here's why they happen: <a href="https://t.co/iYqR2e951N">https://t.co/iYqR2e951N</a> —@manitobahydro

Hydro says pole-top fires, which are common in spring, occur when humidity combines with the salt and grime that has built up on insulators over the winter, creating a pathway for electricity to travel to the wood pole from the line.

