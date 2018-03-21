Every member of the Manitoba Hydro board, except for Progressive Conservative MLA Cliff Graydon, resigned on Wednesday.

Chair Sanford Riley said the board and the provincial government could not agree on several issues.

"For over a year we have attempted to meet with the premier to resolve a number of critical issues related to the finances and governance of Manitoba Hydro, including matters related to Hydro's efforts to further develop its relationship with Indigenous peoples," he said in a written statement.

"Despite repeated attempts, we have not been able to have a meaningful dialogue with the government and we have reached an impasse."

The board was told the government was going to remove Riley as chair.

"Accordingly we have determined that it is necessary to resign."

The board members who resigned are vice-chair Steve Kroft, Dave Brown, Earl Edmondson, Jennefer Nepinak, Michael Pyle, Allen Snyder, Dayna Spiring and Annette Trimbee.

All of the people who resigned were appointed to the board by the provincial government in May 2016, shortly after the Progressive Conservatives under Premier Brian Pallister swept the NDP from power in April 2016.

Manitoba Hydro has been criticized by the provincial government for increasing debts due to the building of the Bipole III transmission line and the Keeyask power dam, both of which have cost overruns in the billions of dollars.

Riley repeatedly said in the past that the utility was ordered by previous governments to expand its electrical generation capacity and agreed those decisions have placed the company at severe financial risk.

The Public Utilities Board is currently considering a residential power rate increase of 7.9 per cent, and Manitoba Hydro management has indicated it plans to ask for annual increases of 7.9 per cent until 2023-24.

The president of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce said a lot is at stake.

"With today's actions, we know a very important key component of our economy, Manitoba Hydro, the energy sector — we now have a great deal of uncertainty," said Loren Remillard.

"We know that the bond rating agencies will be looking at this action with some concern as to what this means for the long-term stability of Manitoba Hydro, ratepayers and so forth."

A new board is likely to be installed quickly, he said.

"We've got to find that balance between having government not be overly involved in the operations of a Crown [corporation] and one that may be a little too hands-off in terms of the relationship," he said.

"Finding that right balance with the new board is going to be critical going forward."