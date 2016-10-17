A Texas manufacturer that was supplying steel for the Bipole III transmission line has shut its plant, forcing Manitoba Hydro to find other sources of steel, CBC News has learned.

The closure has left a Manitoba trucking company, White River Logistics, with an unpaid bill of close to half a million dollars for transporting hundreds of truckloads of steel from Texas to Manitoba. White River was contracted by the steel company to deliver the parts to Manitoba.

"It's not a good experience for anyone," said Raj Sekhon, White River's president and owner. "Half a million dollars is too much money."

White River Logistics president Raj Sekhon says his company is left with an unpaid bill of nearly half a million dollars for hauling steel from Texas to Manitoba. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Jyoti Americas LLC — a subsidiary of Jyoti Structures Ltd. of India — was awarded a contract by Manitoba Hydro in early 2015 to supply steel for the Bipole III towers needed to carry electricity from northern generating stations to southern Manitoba.

The company abruptly shut the doors on its Conroe, Texas factory in September, putting an estimated 160 employees out of work. At least 51 workers have filed wage claims with the Texas Workforce Commission. Workers contacted by CBC News said they didn't receive their last two weeks pay.

James Jessie Haycraft is among the Texas workers left without a job and their last paycheque when the Jyoti Americas steel plant closed in September. (Family photo)

One of them was James Jessie Haycraft, who said he's owed more than a thousand dollars and has to support his wife and child.

"I was the only income in the family and we were barely making it but we were surviving," he said. "I am losing everything now, having to move, to live with a family member because I have no money. It sucks."

CBC News has been unable to contact Jyoti Americas and its associated companies in India and the United Arab Emirates.

Houston lawsuit

In a Houston court, Cadence Bank is suing the Jyoti companies for defaulting on their payments towards a 2014 loan in the amount of $21 million.

Court records filed Sept. 22 show the bank sent Jyoti notices of default in February, April and June 2016.

An independent auditor's report published May 28, 2016 painted a bleak economic outlook for the company, showing losses in the millions. Hood & Strong LLP noted "the company has suffered recurring losses from operations and has a net capital deficiency that raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern."

Crews raise first Bipole III transmission tower March 11, 2016 near Thompson. (Manitoba Hydro)

Manitoba Hydro said it had to switch suppliers for its 3,100 Bipole III steel towers as a result of problems Jyoti was having earlier this year.

"We had timelines that we had to meet," said hydro spokesperson Scott Powell. "Our schedules for delivery over a period of time...They were having trouble meeting that. That's when we decided to diversify our source of supply."

Powell said Manitoba Hydro issued new proposal calls in April and August and is now buying its steel from three different companies: Locweld in Quebec, SAE Towers in Mexico and from SA-RA Energy in Turkey.

He said the problem with Jyoti was resolved without delaying plans for the $4.5 billion Bipole III, which is projected to go into service in 2018.

"No extra cost and no delay on scheduling due to this issue," Powell said.

Contract value not revealed

While the provincial government routinely posts the dollar amounts bid on construction contracts, Powell would not reveal the value of Hydro's contract with Jyoti. He said 12 companies submitted bids on the original tender.

The last five loads of steel from the Jyoti Americas plant in Texas were at White River Logistics' yard near Winnipeg until last Friday, awaiting delivery to Manitoba Hydro. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

When Jyoti was no longer paying White River on time earlier this year, Manitoba Hydro stepped in and paid the trucking company directly for hauling some loads.

That practice stopped when Cadence Bank put Manitoba Hydro on notice that payments should be made to the bank rather than to Jyoti, court documents show.

Sekhon is now appealing to Hydro to make good on the nearly half a million dollars he says is outstanding to White River. He said because of the size of the contract and the demanding delivery schedule, his company had subcontracted 27 other trucking companies to help haul the more than 700 trailers of steel components from Texas.

White River is paying the subcontractors, Sekhon said, even though his company has not received full payment from Jyoti nor Hydro.

"We never thought we are going to be in this kind of situation," he said.

Loads in limbo

At White River's yard near Winnipeg last week, the last five trailer loads of steel parts from Texas were sitting in limbo waiting to be delivered to Manitoba Hydro.

Hydro agreed to pay the outstanding freight charges of about $3,450 US per load for those five trailers and Sekhon delivered the loads on Friday. The remainder of the freight bill is still outstanding.

Jyoti Americas LLC closed its plant in Conroe, Texas in September putting an estimated 160 workers out of a job. (Houston Chronicle)

Sekhon said his company is not hauling the steel from the new suppliers contracted by Hydro.

The Bipole III transmission line will run roughly 1,300 km from the Keewatinohk converter station and travel south along the west side of Lake Winnipegosis and Lake Manitoba, past Portage la Prairie and Winnipeg, and east to Springfield municipality.

Just under 100 towers have been erected since March 2016, all with steel from the Jyoti factory.

Do you have more information about this story? Contact iteam@cbc.ca or 204-788-3744.