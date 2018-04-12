Manitoba Housing rents going up, Rent Assist coverage going down for 2nd year in a row

​The Manitoba government is reducing two of its housing benefits for the second year in a row.

On July 1, low-income renters in private housing who are not on social assistance will see their deductible under the Rent Assist program rise to 30 per cent of their income from 28 per cent.

The change does not extend to people on social assistance.

On Nov. 1, people in government housing also will see their rents increase to 30 per cent of their income from 28 per cent.

The government says the changes will bring Manitoba's benefits in line with other provinces, but critics say they will increase poverty.

Make Poverty History, a Winnipeg-based advocacy group, says the changes will be an additional challenge for low-income renters who dealt with a similar increase last year.