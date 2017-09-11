A Manitoba family is beginning to rebuild, with the help of community, after losing everything except a hockey jersey in a house fire over the weekend.

"There's nothing left," Walter Boonstra said.

Boonstra was just falling back to sleep after getting a glass of water on Saturday morning in his Beausejour, Man., home when his son yelled "fire."

Walter Boonstra, centre, and his two sons are staying with Boonstra's mother after a fire destroyed their home in Beausejour, Man. (Supplied)

"I ran down the hallway and just lucky enough he was watching TV at the time and was awake, saw flames coming through the living room window and drop onto the couch, and I pulled the couch away from the wall as quick as I could," Boonstra said.

Boonstra grabbed his two sons and his ex-wife, who was visiting, and after trying the front door and finding it stuck, ran out the back.

"We got out the back door and basically watched everything we have burn," Boonstra said.

The fire was a terrible addition to a difficult year, Boonstra said. The self-employed roofer recently recovered after missing a year of work due to complications from diabetes that nearly cost him his foot, and didn't have insurance to cover his lost wages.

It's still unclear how the fire started, he said.

The family doesn't have house insurance. It was one of the things that had to fall to the wayside while he wasn't working, Boonstra said.

Walter Boonstra said not much is left of his home after the fire on Saturday. (Supplied)

The house appears to be a total writeoff, he said. He and his sons weren't able to save anything except a soot-covered Team Manitoba hockey jersey from his youngest son's time on an under-16 team.

"My sister has spent hours and hours and hours soaking and cleaning and soaking and cleaning and she's pretty much got it clean for him, which pretty much makes him cry," Boonstra said.

"That's about it. Everything else is gone."

'Love, I guess'

Boonstra said it's been a tough couple of days, but he's been surprised and moved by support from his community.

"You know what, love, I guess, would be the best word. I can't believe the outpour of support that we've had," he said.

Since the fire, teachers from his sons' school pooled their money to buy the boys new hockey equipment, and more gear was donated by the Chipman family, owners of the Winnipeg Jets.

A soot-covered hockey jersey from his son's time on a Team Manitoba under-16 team is all that's left of the family home after a fire on Saturday, Walter Boonstra says. (Helping the Boonstra Boys!!/GoFundMe)

A Mennonite church group has stepped up to assist in sifting through the debris left where his home once stood, and nearly 80 people donated more than $7,900 to a GoFundMe campaign started on his family's behalf.

"Words can't describe it. It's amazing," Boonstra said. "People that we don't even know ... donating lots of money, and it's not something — I'm not asking for it, but it's greatly appreciated."

The family is staying with Boonstra's mother for now, and Boonstra went back to work Monday as normal.

"I'm not upset about losing any personal [possessions]. Just the fact that I can get up and see my boys, that's all that matters," he said.

If you want to donate to the family's GoFundMe, you can do so online.