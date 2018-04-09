Manitoba hockey teams coming to terms with deadly Sask. bus crash
Deadly Sask. crash will be top of mind when MJHL finals resume, players say
More than two days after a deadly bus crash claimed 15 lives in Saskatchewan, hockey players in Manitoba are still coming to terms with the tragedy.
"Things are still tense in the [dressing] room," said Dylan Thiessen, co-captain of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's Virden Oil Capitals. "People are kind of trying to keep their minds off of it but it's right on top of our heads."
He said many of the players on the Oil Capitals knew players on the team, including himself, knowing the only Manitoban, Matthieu Gomercic, involved in the crash.
"It was quiet. It was tense," he said. "It was tough to get on the bus."
Bus 'one of the best places in junior hockey'
Thiessen said it left him and his teammates devastated as updates came in.
"It's tough to see something like that happen when it's such a great place to be," he added.
Gomercic, a 20-year-old forward, is in his second season with the Humboldt Broncos. Before the Broncos, he played two seasons with the Steinbach Pistons with the MJHL.
Teams gather to discuss tragedy
"It's difficult for young guys to comprehend and sometimes express their feelings in these situations," he said, describing a team meeting on Saturday as emotional.
Players were given the weekend off and the team was expected to resume practise on Monday.
In Virden, team officials also gathered players to discuss the incident.
"We've had a couple of meetings," said Troy Leslie, Oil Capitals head coach and general manager. "We've had our team chaplain in. It's been a tough couple of days for everyone."
League finals on hold
The league said the playoff series will resume, however a new date for game two has yet to be announced.
Regardless of when that is, Thiessen said the tragedy will still be front and centre.
"I think everyone's going to be playing with those guys on their minds," he said. "We're lucky we get to play this game everyday and we can't take it for granted."
with files from Laura Glowacki, Karen Pauls and Leif Larsen