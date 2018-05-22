Manitoba drivers may have to hold it in as province mulls rest stop cuts

Finding a place to stop and go along Manitoba's highways may soon be a bit more challenging.

The provincial government is considering closing some highway rest areas, where toilets are freely available throughout tourist season.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says a review is already underway for the Pine Grove rest area — the only one between Winnipeg and the Ontario boundary on the Trans-Canada Highway.

He says the sewage lagoon needs an extensive overhaul, and there are private businesses about 20 kilometres away where people can stop and use the facilities.

An online petition has been launched to save the Pine Grove rest area, and several hundred people had signed it within a few hours.

Wayne Lovenuk, who used to operate a food truck at the rest area, says it is an important place that allows tired motorists a chance to pull over, get some rest and relieve themselves.

