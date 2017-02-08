Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government is axing more than $1 billion in planned health-care facilities across the province, including clinics, a personal care home and new facilities for CancerCare Manitoba and Pan Am Clinic.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen said the province can't afford any new facilities because they exceed a cap the government has imposed on health infrastructure spending in a bid to control costs.

"This is not an easy day. This is not a happy day for me as minister because there isn't a project that comes to this office that isn't a good project, that isn't worthwhile, that … wouldn't help someone," he said Wednesday.

Goertzen said the province is redirecting what capital money is available to "fund things that are in a crisis, that are an emergency within our system.

"So we are funding projects in the millions of dollars to ensure that emergency capital is going forward, to ensure that equipment that needs to be replaced [is replaced]."

Most of the cancelled projects had been announced by the previous NDP government between 2012 and 2016, before it was defeated by the Tories in last spring's election. The projects, and the current government's estimated costs for them, include:

Personal care home in Lac du Bonnet (estimated cost $32 million).

Northern consultation clinic in Thompson ($9 million).

St. Vital primary care access clinic ($4.7 million).

The Pas primary care clinic ($5.3 million).

CancerCare Manitoba facility ($300 million).

Plans for a blood bank in St. Boniface, which had not been previously announced, will also not go ahead. The PCs say that project was estimated to cost $2.1 million.

Three other projects that were announced by the NDP have not been approved by the Treasury Board:

A new facility for the Pan Am Clinic in Winnipeg.

A Concordia wellness centre.

An international centre for dignity and palliative care.

The government released a list of projects it will fund in the coming year, but virtually none of them involve new construction. Instead, capital spending will go toward repairs and upgrades in existing facilities.

The NDP, now in Opposition, accused the PCs on Wednesday of cancelling a number of other projects.

A government spokesperson told CBC News that aside from an MRI facility for the Dauphin Health Centre, for which a decision is pending, the following projects are completed or almost completed: