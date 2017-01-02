A Winnipeg couple expecting twins is frustrated after the province refused to reimburse them for more than $3,000 worth of pregnancy-related medical appointments. The appointments happened during a gap in their insurance coverage they say isn't their fault.

Oksana Lutokhina says her health insurance coverage ended on Sept. 30, 2016 — the day after she found out she was pregnant with twins.

She and her husband, Ihor Lutokhin, were still waiting for work permits they had applied for earlier in the year before their previous permits ended, ending their health insurance. The couple thought they would be reimbursed the $3,350 they spend on medical appointments after their permits were issued and their health insurance was reinstated, but Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living denied that request.

"We think it's not fair, especially taking into account that we've been staying here. We came here, we paid for his study, and we [found] our jobs," she said.

"We are not waiting for any benefits, social benefits from the country. We just want our money back. That's the point."

Manitoba Health said it would not be able to comment on Monday.

Denied insurance extension

The couple came to Winnipeg from Ukraine in August, 2014 and have lived in the city ever since.

Since then, they have successfully applied for fresh permits allowing them to work in Manitoba twice, each time with a small gap in between the end of one permit and the beginning of another.

The first time around, in 2015, Lutokhin says he requested and was granted a 90-day extension of health insurance coverage to cover the gap, because the couple's health insurance is only valid as long as they have valid permits.

But in 2016, when he applied for an insurance extension for the second time, Lutokhin says he was denied. He says Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living told him it was because the province only grants coverage extensions once.

The couple couldn't purchase third-party insurance because they didn't have their official permits yet, but weren't visitors, either, they said.

Lutokhin and Lutokhina's permits were issued on Dec. 2. It took longer than the usual five to seven weeks because of a change in Lutokhin's employment information, he said.

From Sept. 30., when their insurance coverage ended, to Dec. 2, when it was reinstated, Lutokhina attended five medical appointments, at a cost of roughly $670 a pop. Manitoba Health told them that money would not be reimbursed because of the gap in their coverage.

The couple say that's not fair. They argue they told the province Lutokhina was pregnant, and were legally allowed to live here, so they should have been covered anyway.

"...We stayed here, we paid all the taxes, and we were legally allowed to stay here. We were not working, because we were not allowed to work, but we legally stayed here," Lutokhina said.

"It's not [as if] you just got your finger broken. It's a bit serious. It's about the health of your babies."