The Manitoba government is considering creating health care premiums that residents would pay when they file their income taxes.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday morning.

The government said health care premiums could help Manitoba maintain its level of care in the wake of Ottawa reducing the amount federal health transfers will go up by over the next several years.

The province signed an agreement with the federal government last month ending a standoff over funding.

The deal will see Manitoba get three per cent annual increases to the Canada Health Transfer and $399.6 million over 10 years for mental health and home care services.

Pallister says, compared to the old model, the cash Ottawa is offering leaves Manitoba short $2 billion over 10 years, and asking Manitobans to pay premiums on health care could make up for it.

"It's most certainly a tax increase there's no doubt of that and I don't think we should couch it in any way different from that," Pallister said.

The new tax would be based on income and pay directly for health care costs, Pallister added.

The province is asking Manitobans to weigh in on the plan for premiums through a new online survey. Also in the survey are questions about the upcoming legalization of pot.

Won't hold referendum on tax

Pallister said the province will not hold a referendum on the new tax because it is not a change to sales of income tax.

