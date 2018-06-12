Boy, 6, dies of injuries 2 weeks after crash west of Steinbach

A six-year-old boy has died about two weeks after he and his mother were involved in a crash with another vehicle in the rural municipality of Hanover.

The boy was first hospitalized on May 31. Around 5:40 p.m. CT that day, RCMP responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of highways 52 and 216, about 14 kilometres west of Steinbach, Man.

Investigators found an eastbound vehicle being driven by a 23-year-old Hanover woman collided with a westbound vehicle. The westbound vehicle was being driven by a 26-year-old woman from St. Malo, and her six-year-old son was a passenger.

The 23-year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The 26-year-old mom was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Her boy was also rushed to hospital and died Monday, RCMP said.

RCMP have not released any other details about what caused the crash.

The investigation continues.

