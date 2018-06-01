Manitoba will let firearm owners unload their guns

The Manitoba government plans to announce a gun amnesty program today.

The program will allow gun owners to dispose of their unwanted firearms, no questions asked.

Further details will be shared at a news conference at 11:30 a.m.

Nearly 300 guns were turned over to police in Manitoba during the province's last collection program in 2010.

The Winnipeg Police Service last ran a similar program in 2012, when they collected 1,700 firearms and 13,000 rounds of ammunition. As a reward for surrendering their firearms, Winnipeggers received a Panasonic digital point-and-shoot camera and/or a gift card from Henry's Photo.