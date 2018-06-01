Skip to Main Content
Manitoba will let firearm owners unload their guns

Manitoba will let firearm owners unload their guns

The Manitoba government is set to announce a gun amnesty program today.

Province last ran gun collection program in 2012

CBC News
These are some of the 1,700 firearms turned over to Winnipeg police as part of the Pixels for Pistols month-long initiative in 2012. (Winnipeg Police Service)

The Manitoba government plans to announce a gun amnesty program today.

The program will allow gun owners to dispose of their unwanted firearms, no questions asked.

Further details will be shared at a news conference at 11:30 a.m.

Nearly 300 guns were turned over to police in Manitoba during the province's last collection program in 2010.

The Winnipeg Police Service last ran a similar program in 2012, when they collected 1,700 firearms and 13,000 rounds of ammunition. As a reward for surrendering their firearms, Winnipeggers received a Panasonic digital point-and-shoot camera and/or a gift card from Henry's Photo.

