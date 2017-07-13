A Regina man who claims he was beaten by guards at the Winnipeg Remand Centre has filed a lawsuit against the Manitoba government.

Devon Schubert was taken into custody for forcible entry at the Kennedy Street facility on April 6, 2016, court documents say.

In a statement of claim, he alleges he was "physically assaulted and beaten" by guards. Schubert claims he sustained cuts to his face and wrists and bruises to his head as a result.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

"The government is supposed to be responsible for the safety and well-being of people who are lodged at the Remand Centre," his lawyer, Norman Rosenbaum, told CBC News.

"If there is an assault, and he alleges he was assaulted by guards ... we take the position that the government is liable."

Rosenbaum would not elaborate on what allegedly transpired between his client and staff at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

Schubert is seeking compensation related to his injuries, including severe emotional and psychological distress and trauma and the loss of amenities of life, as well as various breaches of his charter rights.

A spokesperson for the Manitoba Justice Department responded to a request for comment in an email on Thursday morning.

"The department is reviewing the allegations in order to determine its position. Since this is an ongoing matter before the courts, we are unable to comment further," the email said.