After months of sweeping changes to the province's health care system, the Manitoba government has released part of the report that has guided much of those reforms.

Consulting firm KPMG LLP was hired to do a major study for the government on finding efficiencies in the health system, and its recommendations include consolidating functions of the province's five health authorities, folding some health organizations such as CancerCare Manitoba into larger entities, and cutting funding for some services such as outpatient physiotherapy and occupational therapy altogether.

Many of the recommendations contained in the report, Health System Sustainability and Innovation Review, have already been implemented, while others are in the process of being implemented.

The report details three options for streamlining the regional health authorities including folding them all into a single provincial health service organization.

Earlier this year, the province took a step in that direction with the creation of Shared Health Services Manitoba to take on some of the common functions performed by the health authorities, such as ambulance services and diagnostic imaging.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen said the creation of Shared Health Services Manitoba isn't a precursor to a single provincial health authority, although he acknowledged it makes such a move easier in the future.

"No, it is not our immediate intention to go that way," Goertzen said. "We are undergoing a lot of different reforms in the healthcare system. So say too many, some say too few, some say too fast, some say too slow. Too hot, too cold, it's the three bears."

Goertzen said other provinces have varying degrees of integration among their health care organizations.

There is an excessive degree of bureaucracy within Manitoba's health system and the reforms aim to reduce that, Goertzen said.

The KPMG report estimates that the consolidation of services and reduction and elimination of overlapping health authorities and boards could save $8 million or more over the next few years.

Large chunks of the KPMG study released Monday were blacked out. The government has refused to release a third portion of the study until next May.

In a statement announcing the release of part of the KPMG report, Goertzen said releasing the full report would create confusion about which recommendations would be implemented.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew criticized the provincial government for not making the full report public.

"If they wanted to be transparent, they should tell us, what are you actually implementing from this report?" Kinew said. "In the absence of that, it just leaves a lot of uncertainty for Manitobans and given all the other cuts that have happened in health care, I think Manitobans can be forgiven for assuming the worst about this government's plans for the future."

Goertzen says the province is still reviewing the recommendations from a number of health reviews, including the report Nova Scotia doctor-turned-consultant David Peachey, and the Wait Times Task Force Report.