After months of talking at each other, Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government and leaders from the province's public sector unions sat down to speak to each other on Thursday.

The morning meeting in the basement of the Manitoba Legislature ended with promises to create a working group between the two sides to discuss several issues, but it also highlighted some clear divisions.

Leaders from the Canadian Union of Public Employees, the Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals, the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union, the Manitoba Teachers' Society, the United Food and Commercial Workers and the Manitoba Federation of Labour attended the meeting.

The Manitoba Nurses Union was supposed to attend but did not send a representative.

Manitoba Federation of Labour president Kevin Rebeck says unions want to protect services and wages but will work with government on fiscal issues. (Sean Kavanagh CBC News)

"The tone was one of looking to work together to set up some committees and explore things further," MFL president Kevin Rebeck told reporters following the hour-long meeting.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen also offered some upbeat comments.

"I felt we had a profitable conversation. We found areas of agreement. There were some areas on which we disagreed, but we talked about a path forward, we talked about future meetings," Friesen said.

Rebeck says Friesen had four agenda items the government wanted to discuss: Manitoba's financial situation, the looming problem of replacing the province's emergency communications system (FleetNet), the number of collective bargaining units in the health care system and the PC government's coming legislation on collective bargaining.

Agreeing to not agree on legislation

Of all the items up for discussion, legislation the Tories hope to bring in by the spring would appear to create the biggest gap between the two sides. The PC's fall throne speech promised legislation that would frame contract negotiations based on the government's ability to pay wage increases.

Finance minister Cameron Friesen says labour has been 'invited into the exercise' of fixing Manitoba's finances. (Sean Kavanagh CBC News )

Rebeck says there were no details provided about what that legislation would look like, but reiterated labour's discomfort with the proposal.

"We think that the collective bargaining process is where we should deal with these kind of matters and that legislation is a heavy-handed approach to take. We want to make sure that services are protected, that workers get a fair deal and people are able to get quality services," Rebeck said.

Friesen says the legislation is necessary, given what he describes a precarious fiscal situation for Manitoba. He says Manitoba's revenue growth is stalled and is not keeping up with expenses, and the province could face further credit downgrades.

"Seventy per cent of our budget is compensation, is wages and benefits. We need to make sure that we are not leaving good options off the table," Friesen said.

Friesen is also adamant the PC government will not raise taxes and reiterated a promise to cut the provincial sales tax by the end of its first term.

Opening up agreements 'not fair'

Another point of contention is whether the government will seek to reopen existing agreements for wage concessions, something Rebeck says is virtually a non-starter.

"We think it would be extremely unfair to open up existing agreements. Those are deals that are made that people are counting on and moving forward with," Rebeck said. One expert has also warned reopening agreements may trigger court battles.

The idea of wage roll-backs under already-signed contracts is something the PC government has mused about publicly for awhile.

Friesen was noncommital about wage cuts in existing agreements, but wouldn't deny that might be part of the government's strategy.

"Inasmuch as we are talking about labour, it's to take no options off the table, to give examination to everything and not to prejudge our actions," Friesen said.

The two sides also disagree on the timing for fixing Manitoba's finances, with Friesen arguing there is "immediacy to this … it's time for action."

Union leaders said a slower pace would protect workers and services.

Still, the two sides are talking and have agreed to start a working group. The MFL's Rebeck suggested there may be some common ground on reducing the number of collective bargaining units in health care.

Friesen says his officials would be reaching out to the MFL later today to decide who would make up the committee to look at all the issues.