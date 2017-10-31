The Manitoba government has rejected a call to make all people in the province organ donors unless they specifically request not to be.

The idea came from Steven Fletcher, an Independent legislature member who said so-called presumed consent would cut long waiting lists for organ transplants.

Currently, people can indicate their choice to become organ donors by signing up on a provincial website. Blue paper organ donor cards are no longer used, according to Transplant Manitoba.

Fletcher introduced a private member's bill last spring that would have presumed people to be organ donors unless they registered their desire not to be.

Progressive Conservative government politicians spoke out against the bill in a debate today and plan to vote against it Thursday.

Caucus spokesman Reg Helwer says the government will instead focus on education campaigns to increase the number of organ donors.

The Saskatchewan government is examining the idea of presumed consent for organ donations as well. Last week, it said it would focus on ways to expand the pool of donors.

