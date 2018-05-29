Manitoba asks former staff for input amid harassment policy consultations

Former civil servants are being asked to share their experiences for a review of government harassment policies after female staff came forward with allegations that a former NDP cabinet minister tickled and groped them.

Progressive Conservative Premier Brian Pallister announced a "no wrong door" policy in February, which he said will give employees more options to report complaints.

Multiple women came forward earlier that month with allegations that former NDP cabinet minister Stan Struthers had tickled them or made sexual remarks, but said their complaints were never addressed.

Former NDP premier Greg Selinger said he never saw the behaviour but he apologized and later resigned his legislature seat.

Pallister has said there were also two complaints about inappropriate conduct reported since the Progressive Conservatives took office in 2016. He has not revealed details but has said the situation was dealt with "to the satisfaction of the complainant."

The government hired a law firm to review policies around such complaints and it has started consultations with current employees.

Former public servants and political staff have now been invited to participate through written submissions and a survey. The information will be kept confidential.

"The results of this review will help us identify the right steps to take ... and will support Manitoba in being the nation's leader in policies and practices that prevent and address workplace harassment," Pallister said in a news release.

The survey's goal is to find the nature and prevalence of harassment, people's experiences reporting it and gather recommendations for improving the workplace. The firm is expected to submit their report and recommendations this summer.