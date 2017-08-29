Two German tourists got more than they bargained for after they crashed their canoe and were forced to trek around 115 kilometres through the bush in northern Manitoba.

Wolf Wagner, 25, and John Hoentsch, 26, spent 11 days slogging through boggy terrain with no means of communication to ask for help after the crash on the Hayes River near Oxford House, about 575 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

But Wagner said the experience didn't sour them on hiking, or on Manitoba.

"We definitely [do] not hate it. It's just the other way around. We love it much more now because we know that we get through it, especially Canada or northern Manitoba. It's so wild and so untouched nature," said Wagner, now back home in Germany.

He and Hoentsch arrived at the Hayes River on July 19 for the three-week canoe trip they'd been planning since November. Their plan was to paddle to Hudson's Bay and stop to pick up more food about halfway through.

They had already crossed around 40 rapids and were wrapping up their 11th day when they lost control in rapids and crashed the boat.

"It took maybe 15 minutes to get through this rapid, and after it our boat was 100 per cent under the waters of it. All our stuff we have connected with the boat with a big rope before was swimming on the water surface," Wagner said.

The canoe was damaged beyond use, Wagner said, and without a satellite phone or cell service, their only option was walking to Gillam, Man., about 115 kilometres away.

Boggy terrain, limited food

Initially, Wagner said he thought the trip would take four or five days, covering between 15 and 20 kilometres each day. He didn't realize how slow it would be because of the boggy terrain.

They finished their first day of walking sore and demoralized, having covered about six kilometres in roughly eight hours.

"This was the hardest time, I think, the evening of the first day," Wagner said. "It was much harder than when we started, when we made the decision to walk we are high[ly] motivated. Just a few hours later we were back on the ground."

Hoenstch and Wagner swam through rivers three or four times a day on their hike, Wagner said. (Submitted by Wolf Wagner)

For the first four or five days, Wagner said it was a struggle to stay positive. The days were hot, and they had to wear layers to stave off mosquitoes and flies. Their feet never dried off, and temperatures dropped so much at night they woke up to find ice on their shoes twice.

"I always said to John, yes we will make it, and very easy, and we are motivated. We were looking for some pizza or something like this. But deep in myself I sometimes thought we are not going to make it," Wagner said. "… I think maybe it was the same with him."

They had two pieces of toast with chocolate spread for breakfast each, then another two pieces of toast for lunch, and canned soup for dinner. At night, they both squeezed into a tent that was around 120 centimetres across because they'd left so much of their gear at the crash site to keep their backpacks light.

Then, around 4 p.m., 11 days into their walk, they heard the sound of vehicles on the highway.

"We were so happy," Wagner said. "…Then we were on the road, just walked some meters and we tried to stop [a vehicle] because we wanted to hitchhike to Gillam. The first five cars, they are passing by, they did not stop for us. But the sixth one, it was a guy who was working for [Manitoba Hydro]. He stopped and picked us up."

Hoentsch (left) and Wagner made it to the highway leading to Gillam, Man., on Aug. 6. (Submitted by Wolf Wagner)

When they got to a hotel in Gillam, Wagner said they were offered beer and spirits before taking showers and going to bed early. They returned to Winnipeg and flew home on Aug. 11, as planned.

Wagner said the experience made his friendship with Hoenstch stronger.

"We say we have walked through hell. The mosquitoes, the black flies everywhere. I still see the bites on my body, and we have walked in wet shoes," he said.

"Sometimes we think we have learned a lot of our body, our condition, our relationship to each other. We lost civilization, things like having fast food or something like this, or carrying dry shoes. … We care about it much more now."

Wagner says he'd like to return to northern Manitoba to visit Churchill and Shammattawa and he plans to keep on hiking, although next time, he'll bring a satellite phone.