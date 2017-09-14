A group of wildfire evacuees from a northern Manitoba First Nation will be the first from their community to go home on Thursday.

The Canadian Red Cross says approximately 40 people from Garden Hill First Nation will return to the Island Lake community, roughly 475 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, before the full return of the evacuees begins Friday.

The Red Cross estimates it will take several days for the more than 2,700 people displaced from the community to get home.

Thousands of people from Garden Hill, St. Theresa Point and Wasagamack First Nations were forced from their homes by an encroaching wildfire starting on Aug. 29.

Most of the evacuees have been staying in hotels and emergency shelters in Winnipeg and Brandon, while many Garden Hill residents stayed in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Evacuees from St Theresa Point returned earlier this week. Wasagamack officials are still deciding when everyone can go back, the Red Cross said.