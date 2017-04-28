Non-profits in Manitoba will receive $19 million for renovations to social and affordable housing units.

"This will help to make life better for Canadians, ensuring they have safe and efficient places to call home," federal Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr, who is the MP for Winnipeg South Centre, said in a statement Friday.

The funds will come from the federal and provincial governments over the next two years.

The announcement comes after Manitoba Housing issued a call for proposals for renovation projects last fall. A total of 63 such projects were chosen and will receive funding ranging from $12,000 to $2.1 million, according to a release from the Manitoba government.

Most improvements will come in the form of upgrades to plumbing, heating, roofing, windows, and security and fire alarm systems.

More than $2 million has been earmarked for renovations at 16 properties managed by the Winnipeg Housing Rehabilitation Corporation, where 330 individuals and families live.

One such property in the West Alexander neighbourhood of Winnipeg will get $460,000 to replace an old elevator and install a new generator, according to the province.