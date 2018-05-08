Manitoba to fund 5 'quick-access' addiction clinics

Help is on the horizon for Manitobans struggling with substance-related addictions, says Manitoba's heath minister.

The province announced plans Tuesday to fund five new quick-access addictions centres in Manitoba to treat those seeking help for substance abuse.

The program, which will be run out of five existing centres in Manitoba, are known as Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine clinics.

They are modelled after an Ontario program and will integrate opioid replacement therapy into primary care and provide assessment, counselling and prescriptions for appropriate medications.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen said the province will spend $1.2 million to pair patient care with health services, which he hopes will ultimately improve access to treatment addiction to "any and all" substances such as opiates, methamphetamine and alcohol.

Goertzen said the clinics are "an important step toward addressing long waits for treatment and the need for increased availability of services in rural and northern areas of our province."

Better care

Arlene Last-Kolb began rallying for better care after her son Jessie, 24, died after a fentanyl overdose in 2014.

"You never get over it and you're never the same," Last-Kolb told CBC in 2016 about the need for treatment for those who are living with addiction.

She said Tuesday the new program will "give Manitobans suffering from addiction a safe place to seek help that can save their lives."

The goal is to quickly link people with primary care providers and services, said Dr. Ginette Poulin of the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba.

The province is funnelling the money into five existing clinics: one in Brandon, the Interlake and northern Manitoba, and two in Winnipeg.