The risk for widespread major flooding remains low to moderate across most of Manitoba, according to the province's latest flood forecast.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says levels along the Red River and the Assiniboine River are expected to remain below flood protection levels, although there is a moderate risk of some overland flooding in low-lying areas along the Red and Assiniboine Rivers.

"So far so good, let's keep our fingers crossed," Schuler said at the release of the province's March flood outlook report Friday morning.

The forecast calls the risk of flooding low — even with unfavourable weather conditions — for the Souris, Qu'Appelle and Pembina rivers and their tributaries and within flood-protection levels.

The risk of major flooding is also low in the Interlake, including lakes Winnipeg, Manitoba and Dauphin and the Whiteshell lakes.

There is a moderate risk of major flooding on northern basins, Schuler says, including the Churchill and Carrot rivers.

Ice-jam flooding risk

Schuler says the province continues to monitor the risk of ice-jam related flooding, and crews have completed 28 kilometres of ice-breaking on northern portions of the Red River.

Those crews are now moving on to other rivers in the province and the Portage Diversion, Schuler says, adding cold weather and reduced snow cover have created above-normal ice conditions.

"It is something that we're going to be very cautious about and be watching," he said.

Schuler says the province expects the use of flood-management infrastructure will be limited this spring.

The Red River Floodway is expected to be used under normal and unfavourable conditions, he said, adding Highway 75 is expected to remain open with the use of the floodway.

The Portage Diversion will be used for ice control along the lower Assiniboine River and to limit downstream flows when the melt begins. The Shellmouth dam will continue operations to reach summer levels after the spring runoff.

Flows along the Assiniboine River at Portage la Prairie could reach just over 17,000 cubic feet per second in unfavourable weather conditions, which would put the Portage Diversion into use to bring the downstream flow down to 10,000 cfs, Schuler says.

Friday's flood forecast will be the last of the season unless the province sees a large dump of snow or heavy rainfall.