RCMP in Saskatchewan are looking for a missing woman they believe might be in the Flin Flon area.

Melinda Gladys Charles, 47, is from Stanley Mission, Sask. Police say she was reported missing on Thursday night.

Charles was last seen in the Deschambault Lake area. She's five feet, four inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their nearest police service or Deschambault Lake RCMP Detachment at 306-632-2392. Callers can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.