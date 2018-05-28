Skip to Main Content
Hydro awaits green light from province to turn power back on in fire-damaged First Nations

Notifications

New

Hydro awaits green light from province to turn power back on in fire-damaged First Nations

Manitoba Hydro crews are ready but waiting for the go-ahead from the province before heading back to two eastern Manitoba First Nations where a wildfire knocked out power and forced evacuations last week.

Poles down in Little Grand Rapids, Pauingassi First Nations after fire forced evacuations last week

CBC ·
One of several hydro poles damaged in fires last week near Little Grand Rapids hangs in the air. Crews are waiting for provincial approval before going to make repairs. (Submitted by Bruce Owen/Manitoba Hydro)

Hydro crews are ready but waiting for the go-ahead from the province before repair crews head back to two eastern Manitoba First Nations where a wildfire knocked out power and forced evacuations last week.

Everyone in Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi First Nations was evacuated as a wildfire about half the size of Winnipeg encroached on the communities. Hundreds of evacuees from the communities, which are less than 20 kilometres apart more than 260 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, remain in Winnipeg hotels.

Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said crews will go back to repair the fire-damaged subtransmission line and several hydro poles in the area once the province says it's OK.

Owen says Manitoba Hydro doesn't yet know the extent of the damage to power lines and poles. (Submitted by Bruce Owen/Manitoba Hydro)

Aerial Manitoba Hydro crews continue to assess the damage on the ground, Owen said.

Hydro still doesn't know exactly how widespread the damage is, Owen said, but he believes the local power-generating station wasn't damaged.

Red Cross spokesperson Jason Small said Monday the organization will help to co-ordinate the return to the communities once the Manitoba government confirms conditions are safe.

Though poles have been damaged, Manitoba Hydro believes the nearest power-generating substation wasn't damaged in the fire. (Submitted by Bruce Owen/CBC)

Evacuations started early last week and finished up Friday after a series of delays caused by thick smoke from the fires that created problems landing planes.

There have been nearly 200 other wildfires in Manitoba so far this spring — about double the norm for this time of year — including fires that forced two other First Nations in the Interlake and northern Lake Winnipegosis region to evacuate.

The latest online information from the province indicates the Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi fire was still burning Saturday, and firefighting crews continue to monitor the blaze.

Power has been out in Little Grand Rapids and nearby Pauignassi since last week. (Submitted by Bruce Owen/Manitoba Hydro)

With files from Meaghan Ketcheson and Bryce Hoye

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us