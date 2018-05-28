Hydro awaits green light from province to turn power back on in fire-damaged First Nations

Hydro crews are ready but waiting for the go-ahead from the province before repair crews head back to two eastern Manitoba First Nations where a wildfire knocked out power and forced evacuations last week.

Everyone in Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi First Nations was evacuated as a wildfire about half the size of Winnipeg encroached on the communities. Hundreds of evacuees from the communities, which are less than 20 kilometres apart more than 260 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, remain in Winnipeg hotels.

Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said crews will go back to repair the fire-damaged subtransmission line and several hydro poles in the area once the province says it's OK.

Owen says Manitoba Hydro doesn't yet know the extent of the damage to power lines and poles. (Submitted by Bruce Owen/Manitoba Hydro)

Aerial Manitoba Hydro crews continue to assess the damage on the ground, Owen said.

Hydro still doesn't know exactly how widespread the damage is, Owen said, but he believes the local power-generating station wasn't damaged.

Red Cross spokesperson Jason Small said Monday the organization will help to co-ordinate the return to the communities once the Manitoba government confirms conditions are safe.

Though poles have been damaged, Manitoba Hydro believes the nearest power-generating substation wasn't damaged in the fire. (Submitted by Bruce Owen/CBC)

Evacuations started early last week and finished up Friday after a series of delays caused by thick smoke from the fires that created problems landing planes.

There have been nearly 200 other wildfires in Manitoba so far this spring — about double the norm for this time of year — including fires that forced two other First Nations in the Interlake and northern Lake Winnipegosis region to evacuate.

The latest online information from the province indicates the Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi fire was still burning Saturday, and firefighting crews continue to monitor the blaze.