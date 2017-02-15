A Manitoba dog-rescue group held a spay and neuter clinic that fixed and vaccinated 80 dogs from eight southern Manitoba First Nations communities over the weekend.

Save A Dog Network Canada worked with other local rescue groups to pick up the animals and bring them to a mobile veterinary clinic that was set up near Treherne, Man., about 115 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

"It's the first that we know of where we've had multiple adopting rescues, multiple First Nations, multiple vets … It's been a huge collaborative of amazing dog lovers," said Katie Powell, director of Save A Dog Network.

It's the first time the rescue group has attempted an event of this scale. The clinic had the help of five veterinarians, eight veterinary technicians, and 25 volunteers from various dog rescue groups. They also received donations of medicine and supplies.

Some of the dogs were brought in from as far as Berens River, Man., about 275 kilometres north of Winnipeg. Dogs also were brought in from Pine Creek, Sandy Bay, Peguis, Waywayseecappo, Canupawakpa and Birdtail First Nations.

Katie Powell, the director of Save a Dog Network Canada, organized the event and worked with Spirit of Hope Rescue, Manitoba Pug Rescue, K9 Advocates Manitoba, and Strays That Can't Pay. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Powell says all of the dogs that were fixed are owned, and the goals of clinic were to keep them from having unwanted puppies and hopefully reduce the number of dogs ending up sick and homeless. She says fixing the dogs also makes communities safer.

"These unwanted puppies are continuously being born. These animals are truly affecting our First Nations communities in Manitoba. Children cannot play safely outside their homes, families cannot walk to the store [for] groceries without packs of dogs [around them]," she said.

Powell said many of the dogs were from communities that don't have easy access to vet care. She said some owners can't afford the procedure, or don't have means to transport their dogs.

Volunteer veterinarian Jonas Watson helped spay and neuter some of the dogs over the weekend. The volunteers worked into the night to get the surgeries done. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

"Lots of them don't drive, they have young children … we really wanted to provide these community members with what they need and one of the biggest is getting the transportation," said Powell.

Dog owners paid $100 for a checkup, vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, nail trim, identification tattoo and a new collar. Typically, spay or neuter surgery can cost anywhere from $200 to $500, Powell said.

She said by working with other rescues, who already have relationships with the communities, they were able to identify which dogs were in need and coordinate transportation.

"We were able to bring in way more dogs … and help a multitude of First Nations and not just isolate one community," said Powell.

Mobile dog clinic helps 80 dogs2:35

Setting up a clinic comes with red tape

Powell said there have been similar clinics on some remote First Nations in the past, but transporting vets and supplies to them can be difficult.

She says setting up temporary clinics can also be difficult because of regulations.

A rule, put in place by the Manitoba Veterinary Medical Association, says a temporary clinic cannot set up in a community unless it has permission from all vets within a 250-kilometre radius.

"The problem with that is when you have a clinic that wants to happen an hour or two away [from Winnipeg], you're asking every vet clinic in Winnipeg. It's very overwhelming," said Powell.

In order to get around that rule, the group used a mobile vet clinic built inside a trailer. It's owned by Rebecca Zettler, one of the vets who volunteered her services and equipment for the clinic.

Veterinarian Rebecca Zettler above owns the mobile vet clinic and donated her time and equipment to make the event possible. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

The trailer is licensed as a mobile clinic, so the 250-kilometre rule does not apply.

Jonas Watson, a volunteer vet with the event, says the rule has posed a challenge for temporary clinics in the past.

"It makes it hard for well-intentioned rescue groups to run clinics like this," said Watson.

The dogs were housed in kennels after their surgeries and were checked on by volunteers and veterinary technicians. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

The Veterinary Association says the rule is there as a courtesy to other vets in the area, but also as a means of ensuring regulations are followed. They say the rule is currently under review and that providing access to veterinary care in remote and under-serviced areas is a priority.

Watson says without rescue groups taking on initiatives like this, many dogs would not get fixed and many more unwanted animals would end up being born and needing care.

"I hope that people at large hear the message and we can see some advocacy on the part of governments and animal welfare groups to really step up the way they can help First Nations communities in the province," he said.