Grass fires destroyed two homes in Manitoba's Interlake region Sunday night and forced a highway to be closed as dry conditions and strong winds raised the risk of fires across the province's southern region.

Firefighters meanwhile battled wildfires on the outskirts of Winnipeg Monday, while water bombers attempted to douse flames in the southeast corner of the province.

A grass fire ripped through the RM of Armstrong destroying hundreds of acres of land and some homes. The Manitoba government has imposed travel restrictions and burn bans across parts of the region, from Lake Winnipeg and the Wanipigow River south to the U.S. border, and from east of Winnipeg to the Ontario border.

A fire destroyed two homes on Sunday in the RM of Armstrong near Komarno, Man. in the Interlake region. The cause and damage estimates associated with the fire have not been released.

Shari Slater lost her home and all her belongings, including a dog and a cat, when her home in the RM of Armstrong burned down. Without insurance, her family is left with only the clothes they were wearing.

"Early this morning, I said it was a dream, just pinch me, because I can't get over it. The only clothes we have is on our backs. We weren't home when this happened and it's hard," she said.

'All our dreams are gone'

"It's really hard walking through here today looking at everything. All our dreams are gone so we don't know what we're going to do."

Slater's 16-year-old son was home and called his parents when he saw the fire creeping toward the house. He managed to escape and neighbours tried to save the pets, but they weren't able to.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to try to help the family and a fundraiser is being planned in the near future.

Rubble is all that's left of Shari Slater's home. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Winona Shupenia also lives in the RM of Armstrong and fire came close to destroying her home as well. She said crews worked hard to save her house, and her daughter's neighbours came with two water tankers to help put out the fire.

There was so much smoke, I don't know how they did it. They had two tankers on the back of a trailer and that's how they put the fire out here and in the bush," said Shupenia. "I didn't know what to think. I just stood there numb, and the kids just kept saying, 'Mother, go sit in the truck.' Well I couldn't sit. I had to watch what the guys were doing. Not that I was helping, but I had to watch."

Thirty to 40 firefighters from several fire departments helped put out the blaze, said Inwood-Armstrong fire Chief Kyle Hazelton.

The fire started at about 2 p.m. Sunday, said Hazelton, and high winds picked up fast and helped the fire grow.

Dry, windy conditions increase fire risk

By Monday afternoon, crews had most of the fires under control, with the exception of one burning in the Rural Municipality of Piney, in southeast Manitoba near the U.S. border. The RM declared a state of emergency Monday afternoon.

Despite a significant amount of snow in early March, southern Manitoba has not seen much in the way of snow or rain in the past couple of months. That combined with winds gusting to more than 70 kilometres an hour on Sunday to create conditions in which fires could quickly burn out of control.

Gary Friesen, manager of the wildfire program with Manitoba Sustainable Development, said there was very little moisture in the ground last fall.

A home on this property burned too. Manitoba Hydro crews were on site Monday to check on equipment. (Warren Kay/CBC) "That combined with the lack of snow on the east side of the province, as well as the central areas, has resulted in a dry spring. We also have not received any real precipitation in the form of rainfall this spring, so that's compounded that," he said.

Friesen said there are three main areas of concern around the province: in the southeast near the community of Badger, around the community of Powerview southeast of Lake Winnipeg, and around Little Black River a few kilometres north along the lake shore.

In Winnipeg, fires in backyard fire pits are banned whenever winds reach more than 25 kilometres an hour. Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Assistant Chief Mark Reshaur said the service is asking residents for help to prevent fires.

Homeowners should clear all dead plant matter from within 10 metres of their building, trim trees, and don't have evergreens next to the house, Reshaur said.

"The dry conditions right now make the incidents that we have much more significant. And that's the concern that we have right now is that people do what they can to prevent these fires."

Flames could still be seen in this ditch in the RM of Armstrong Monday afternoon. (Warren Kay/CBC)

8-km-long southeast fire

Meanwhile in southeastern Manitoba, a wildfire had spread across eight kilometres in the rural municipality of Piney as of Monday afternoon. Water bombers continued to fight the flames about two kilometres from Badger, Man.

Kent Prociw, deputy reeve for the RM of Piney, said the water bombers have been unable to scoop up loads from nearby Whitemouth Lake because its surface remains frozen.

"That's been a problem for us," he said.

Instead, the planes have flown to Seven Sisters, about 100 kilometres north of the fire site, where the ice has already melted. A helicopter with a bucket attachment has been able to get into some smaller exposed basins in the area to pick up water for firefighting efforts, Prociw said.

Winona Shupenia's antiques were destroyed in the fire. The bike on the left had sentimental value. (Warren Kay/CBC)

The fire is confined to Crown land right now, but crews hosed down some buildings that could be at risk should the fire spread.

The RM set up a command centre in Badger on Monday so they can more easily evacuate the community if necessary.

Friesen said Highway 203 between Carrick and Badger has been closed because of the fire.

The Piney fire started along railway lines, but the cause remains under investigation, Friesen said.

Fireworks spark fire in Charleswood

In Winnipeg, firefighters said someone set off fireworks in a field on the outskirts of the city in the neighbourhood of Charleswood.

By the time the crews arrived, the entire field was on fire, said Capt. Robert Campbell. So far, firefighters don't know who started the blaze, he said.

"I don't know what would give somebody the go-ahead or the lightbulb to flip the switch on and say, 'I'm going to start lighting fireworks in this field.' Bizarre."

No buildings were destroyed in that fire.

A Manitoba government water bomber flies over the fire near Badger, Man. (Manitoba Government)

More information on regional burn bans and active wildfires is available on the Manitoba government website.