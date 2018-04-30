Fires close highway in southeast Manitoba, destroys 2 Interlake homes

Two homes burned down and a highway had to be closed due to fires in the Interlake and southeast corner of Manitoba.

On Sunday, a fire destroyed two homes in Fraserwood, 12 kilometres west of Gimli, according to Corlie Larsen, chief administrative officer for the rural municipality of Armstrong. The cause and damage estimates associated with the fire have not been released.

Thirty to 40 firefighters from several local departments helped put out the blaze, said Inwood-Armstrong fire chief Kyle Hazelton.

The fire started at about 2 p.m. Sunday, says Hazelton, and high winds picked up fast and helped the fire grow.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

8-km-long southeast fire

Meanwhile in the southeast, a wildfire has spread across eight kilometres in the rural municipality of Piney. Water bombers continue to douse those flames about two kilometres from Badger, Man.

A large fire burns near Badger in the RM of Piney on Monday. (Manitoba Government)

Gary Friesen, manager of the wildfire program with Manitoba Sustainable Development, said Highway 203 between Carrick and Badger has been closed.

Those dry conditions mean wildfire crews have their work cut out for them, he said.

"[We're] expecting another challenging day today with the winds and the lack of rainfall," he said.

"Instead of going in the direction that you're fighting it, it sort of turns it around and burns unburned fuel to the east side so it just causes more challenges for the crews."

Friesen said the Piney fire started along rail lines, though he said the cause remains under investigation.

Every wildfire this spring has been linked back to human activity, Friesen said.

Burn bans are in place throughout most of the southeast because of tinder dry conditions.

More information is available on regional burn bans and active wildfires is available on the Manitoba government website.