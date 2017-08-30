The Canadian military will help relocate 3,700 people forced from their homes by forest fires in northern Manitoba.

The Department of National Defence will send military planes to get residents out of Wasagamack, Garden Hill and St. Theresa Point First Nations, the department told CBC News in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"The Minister of National Defence has received and approved a request for assistance from our partners at the Department of Indigenous Affairs," the statement reads.

"The Canadian Armed Forces will provide RCAF air assets to support evacuation efforts in Wasagamack FN community."

A spokesperson for the federal department of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada couldn't say when the planes will go north, how many will be involved or what type of military aircraft will be used.

Emergency shelter in Winnipeg

A statement from the department confirmed it will set up a triage centre and emergency shelter in Winnipeg for evacuees.

"The extra space is needed to accommodate the large number of individuals displaced by the fires," the statement reads.

"As this situation is evolving — we are keeping a close eye on developments and will be better positioned to provide more details soon."

The triage centre will be housed in the RBC Convention Centre on York Avenue, said Michael Jack, acting chief administrative office for the City of Winnipeg.

People with health issues will get first priority on hotel rooms and those who don't have health issues will stay in at the Convention Centre, the spokesperson for INAC said.

The entire community of Wasagamack First Nation — around 2,000 people — was told to leave on Tuesday afternoon due to an encroaching forest fire. At its closest point, the fire is less than one kilometre from the First Nation.

At around noon Wednesday, the fire had grown to 77,000 hectares, 10 times the size of Brandon. Man. It was likely caused by lightning, according to the provincial government.

Smoke from the fire also prompted a partial evacuation of nearby Garden Hill and St. Theresa Point First Nations, targeting residents with health issues. More than 800 residents from each of those communities were forced to leave their homes.

Displaced people are being flown to Winnipeg, Brandon and Thompson, Man.