The provincial government is considering out-sourcing the job of rating Manitoba films and video games to "create efficiency" as it dissolves its current board in charge of that duty.

The Manitoba Film Classification Board (MFCB) will be eliminated through new legislation as the province tries to find ways to streamline how movies and video games are classified, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox said Tuesday.

"The Manitoba Film Classification Board has served this province well, but it's time to rethink the idea of having the same work done in multiple jurisdictions," Cox said in a statement.

"We need to be more efficient with our resources and give industry a single point of contact for classification services."

The province is currently in talks with Consumer Protection British Columbia to take over the classification work of the board, following in Saskatchewan's footsteps.

The move was announced last year in the 2017 budget and comes as the province continues to shrink, combine or eliminate a number of boards it says will reduce overlap in government.

The new legislation that replaces MFCB will give film festivals the freedom to classify movies on their own terms.

The government would, however, maintain the right to inspect or review all film and video games under the new framework.