A 19-year-old man was arrested on Monday after he drove through a highway intersection without stopping, hitting another vehicle and pushing it into oncoming traffic.

Around 11:50 a.m. Monday morning, the 19-year-old was driving south on Road 40E near Steinbach, Man. when he went through an intersection and hit a vehicle moving west on Highway 52 being driven by a 58-year-old man.

The 58-year-old's vehicle was pushed into the oncoming lane and hit again, this time by a pickup truck moving east through the intersection.

The 58-year-old died on the scene, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

The 19-year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the pickup truck, a 49-year-old man, wasn't injured.

The 19-year-old was arrested for criminal negligence causing death. He remains in police custody.

"Alcohol is not a factor and we can only confirm that the deceased was wearing his seatbelt at the time," police said in the release.

The intersection is in the rural municipality of Labroquerie. All three drivers are from the Labroquerie area, police said.

The investigation continues.