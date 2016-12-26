The family of a Manitoba man who suffered severe burns after falling into a pit of fire at a rural landfill is now suing the municipality that owns the dump, seeking compensation for alleged negligence that put the man in a "trap situation."

Douglas Burnett, a self-employed labourer in Alexander, Man., was unloading trash into a burn pit at the community landfill on May 14, 2016, as directed, says a statement of claim filed in Brandon Court of Queen's Bench earlier this month.

The earth at the edge of the burn pit gave way, causing him to fall about four metres into the fire and hot embers, the statement of claim says.

Burnett died on Oct. 7, 2016, of unrelated causes, but his family is pursuing the lawsuit.

The landfill is operated by the rural municipality of Whitehead. No statement of defence has been filed and the allegations have not been proven in court.

"Douglas immediately shouted for help from anyone and tried to scramble and scratch his way up the side of the earth walls of the said fire pit," the claim says, adding the earth was wet after days of heavy rain

Severe burns

Burnett survived but suffered severe burns to his face, hands, eyes, lungs, back and legs, with some of his clothing burned off, the claim says.

He spent 16 days in hospital and was unable to continue working with his business because of reduced vision and hearing, reduced use of his hands and loss of feeling in some areas of his body.

His family is now suing the municipality, claiming it was negligent and reckless and put Burnett in a "trap situation" by not posting warnings about the area being unsafe and not having sufficient rescue equipment, like ladders, ropes or poles, nearby.

The claim also alleges the municipality was operating a type of burn pit that most municipalities had stopped using due to safety and environmental concerns.

Warning signs installed

The family is seeking compensation for damages, loss of income and other expenses.

Warning signs have been installed at the landfill and the municipality has stopped burning garbage since the incident, the claim states.

Heather Curle, reeve of the rural municipality of Whitehead, declined to comment on the claim because it is a legal matter.