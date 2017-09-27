More than 20 new doctors are set to serve rural Manitoba communities that faced a doctor shortage earlier this year.

Nineteen family physicians and three specialists have started or will soon start work in communities in the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority, including Stonewall, Selkirk, Gimli and Pine Falls.

"Like most rural regions in Canada, attracting and retaining family physicians has been a challenge for the Interlake and North Eastman communities for many years," said Ron Van Denakker, chief executive officer of the health authority, in a written news release on Wednesday.

In May, the health authority released figures listing 31 vacant family physician positions out of 84 positions total — a vacancy rate of about 37 per cent, the authority said.

Earlier this month, the emergency room in Selkirk, Man., scaled back hours of additional doctors on duty as part of the health region's attempt to cut $7 million in spending.

"I'm very pleased that the hard work we've done to provide new ways to support family physicians and build a stronger primary care system is seeing such positive results," Van Denakker said in the release.

The new physicians are a combination of recent international and Canadian graduates and physicians recruited from other countries, the province wrote in its news release.

Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen said in the release the authority has done "an extensive amount of work" to recruit doctors to the area, including developing care teams of physicians, nurses and other primary care providers to collaborate and share responsibilities.