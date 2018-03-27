Post-secondary students from abroad will start the fall 2018 semester without universal health care in Manitoba.

On Friday, the Pallister government passed an amendment to the Health Services Insurances Act repealing a 2012 clause that gave college and university students from abroad access to universal health care. The change comes into effect Sept. 1, 2018, according to the amendment passed by cabinet on Friday and published online Monday.

A spokesperson with Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen confirmed March 14 his department was reviewing the policy. Dropping universal health care for international students is expected to save the province $3.1 million.

The former Selinger government instituted universal health care for international students in 2012.

Currently international students who have lived in Canada for at least six months, have a valid Citizenship and Immigration study permit and can prove they are studying at a local post-secondary institution can apply for health cards. Those students, along with their kids and spouses, can then access the same services as those born in the province.

The review was initiated as part of a suite of policy changes to the health-care system brought in after Premier Brian Pallister won the spring 2016 provincial election.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew previously said removing access to healthcare would make Manitoba a less attractive place for students from outside Canada.

Kinew and Education Minister Ian Wishart are expected to provide statements this afternoon.