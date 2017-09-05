A Manitoba Crown attorney was charged with public mischief in connection with an alleged incident near Norway House last year.

Elizabeth Laite — who also goes by Elizabeth Pats — was charged on Tuesday, after reporting to police she was attacked in April 2016. The 53-year-old is a Crown attorney with Manitoba Justice in Prosecution Services.

At the time, RCMP said that a 52-year-old woman was attacked from behind by a man on a northern Manitoba highway near Norway House, Man., after pulling over to help a woman and child.

Thompson and Norway House RCMP did a thorough investigation of the allegations, said RCMP spokesperson Robert Cyrenne.

"After reviewing all the facts and after completing the investigation, Thompson RCMP charged Elizabeth Laite with public mischief, based on the entirety of the investigation," Cyrenne said.

People charged with public mischief are suspected of "making a false statement that accuses some other person of having committed an offence," with an intent to mislead, Cyrenne said, quoting the Criminal Code of Canada.

The charge also applies to people accused of doing something intended to make it look like another person has committed a crime they didn't commit, reporting an offence that didn't happen or reporting that someone has died who hasn't died.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Justice said the province couldn't say whether Laite is still working.

"As this case is before the courts and because we are unable to comment on human resource issues, we're not able to provide any information today," the spokesperson wrote in an email to CBC News.

Laite was served a summons to appear in provincial court in Norway House, for Oct. 19.