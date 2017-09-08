A moose is loose in the streets of Winnipeg.

Manitoba Conservation officers are in the Crescent Park neighbourhood searching for a moose that was first reported walking through streets in the area late this morning.

A spokesperson from Manitoba Conservation said the moose is a calf, and officers will either corral the animal or try get it to a space where they can safely immobilize it using a tranquillizer dart.

Twitter user Geoff Brewster posted a picture of the young moose running through what looks like a well-treed back alley around 11 a.m.

Manitoba Conservation says the moose was last spotted near the Crescent Drive Golf Course.

Winnipeggers who spot the moose are advised not to get too close and to call the Winnipeg police non-emergency number at 204-986-6222 to report its whereabouts.