A new colouring book will let you take a journey across Manitoba and perhaps see the province in a new light.

Colour Manitoba is filled with 62 illustrations featuring everything from Bothwell cheese to Tommy Turtle — the famous statue in the southwestern town of Boissevain — to the northern prairie skink, a lizard found in Manitoba.

Natalie Thiessen is behind Colour Manitoba. (Submitted by MacIntyre Purcell Publishing)

The book's illustrator, 27-year-old Natalie Thiessen, woke up one day to an email from a Nova Scotia publishing company asking her if she'd like to make the book.

"It was totally out of the blue," said Thiessen, who has designed and illustrated several children's books and is a graduate of Red River College's advanced graphic design program.

"I was pretty impressed that they found me out of nowhere."

Thiessen then embarked on a road trip across Manitoba with her parents, during which she collected brochures and took about 4,000 photos that later inspired her illustrations for the book.

"It was pretty fun, especially the research part," she said. "I learned … all these little facts about Manitoba."

That included things like learning the origins of the name Flin Flon — the Manitoba city named after Josiah Flintabbatey Flonatin, a character in the 1905 science fiction novel The Sunless City.

Thiessen will launch her book at McNally Robinson in Winnipeg at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.