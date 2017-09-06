Engineering consultants AECOM have concluded that essential repairs to the damaged rail line to the northern Manitoba town of Churchill will cost approximately $43.5 million.

The firm's report was prepared for the U.S.-based rail company Omnitrax, which owns and operates the line. AECOM's report says there were more than 20 washouts from the late-May flood that swamped portions of a 155-mile (249-kilometre) stretch of the line, and identifies damage in 130 locations.

The report contains a 60-day plan to restore rail service by early November but says that plan is "ambitious," given the remote location and shortness of the remaining construction season.

Availability of contractors and equipment, material and an early freeze-up could hamper repair work.

The report has been shared with the Prime Minister's Office, the Manitoba government, Transport Canada and Emergency Measures Manitoba, as well as other stakeholders.

According to the report, AECOM is preparing contract documents to tender the work by early September.