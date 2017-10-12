The crisis in Manitoba's child welfare system will be tackled with a new plan that includes a change to funding, a focus on community-based prevention and a full review of the Child and Family Services Act, the provincial government said Thursday.

"We knew we can do better for our children," Premier Brian Pallister said in a news release.

"The number of children in care has nearly doubled in the past decade and Manitoba has among the highest rates in the country."

There are about 11,000 children in care in the province, the highest rate in the country. About 60 per cent of them are permanent wards of the child welfare system and more than 90 per cent are Indigenous.

Over the last 10 years, there's been an 85 per cent increase in the number of children in care and a 73 per cent increase in the number of days those kids are in care.

That carries a costly price tag, the province said. The child welfare budget for 2016-17 was $514 million — an increase of $20 million in the last four years — which works out to about $46,000 per child.

Agencies are currently funded on the number of children in care and the number of days they are in care, but the province will move toward block funding, which it says will allow more money to flow into prevention and intervention.

The change in the way Child and Family Services agencies are funded was among changes called for by Cora Morgan, Manitoba's First Nations family advocate.

"We have a funding model here in Manitoba that is incentivized — it is based on the number of children in care," she said on CBC's Information Radio on Thursday before the announcement.

"And at the end of the day, about $451 million a year goes towards the apprehension of children and only $21 million in the prevention."

Currently, Sandy Bay Child and Family Services and Nelson House are signed on to the block-funding pilot project. Two more agencies — one under the General Child and Family Services Authority and one under the Métis Child and Family Services Authority — will be joining by the end of the year, and 14 more are expected to move to the funding model by the end of 2018.

The agencies will get block funding based on the number of children they deal with, and the days in care, when they sign on. They will have a better ability to spend the money as they see fit to keep families together and, if the number of children in care is reduced, the extra funding will be reinvested into prevention services, the province said.

Richard De La Ronde, executive director of Sandy Bay Child and Family Services, says block funding provides agencies with much more flexibility. (Kelly Malone/CBC)

Richard De La Ronde, executive director of Sandy Bay Child and Family Services, says his agency has used its block funding for the customary care model, which has helped them reduce the number of kids in care by 50 per cent over the past two years — from more than 600 to around 300. In the model, Sandy Bay CFS consults with the community about what to do with children who might be in unsafe living conditions.

"The community is your biggest critic in terms of what you do with families," De La Ronde said. "To engage key stakeholders in the community as part of the decision making, you include them in the planning for families."

He said it's about moving kids home and slowly get away from fostering and stranger-based care.

Community-based prevention

The plan includes developing a community-based prevention model, working with current community groups and local agencies.

The goal is also to create lifelong connections for children through family reunification and permanency, the province said. That includes reviewing and improving the emergency placement system that's in place when children are removed from their families.

Families Minister Scott Fielding said right now, it's taking far too long and there's too much red tape when it comes to creating a care plan for kids, with the current timeline upwards of 130 days. The former NDP government created a shelter system, costing more than $640 a day per child in a shelter, he said.

Legislation will be brought in to modernize adoption supports. Currently there are no subsidies to promote legal guardianship, Fielding said, adding the legislation is expected in the next few weeks. Culturally appropriate adoptions will be included in the legislation, he said.

Diane Redsky, the executive director of Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre, says the provincial government's announcement is a step in the right direction to keep children with their families. (Kelly Malone/CBC)

He pointed to the family group conferencing project, which is run by the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre. Earlier this week, Ottawa announced $500,000 in federal funding to help the centre expand its services, and the province would like to see it expanded further.

Diane Redsky, the executive director of Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata, said the centre has had great success, with a 79 per cent reunification rate.

"Anytime that you can return a child to their family faster, then it's easier to return them," she said. "We know that you can have better outcomes when children and families are less traumatized from being apart."

She said Thursday's announcement from the province was a step in the right direction.

Reviewing and modernizing legislation

The Child and Family Services Act will be reviewed and modernized, Fielding said, and the government will also look at the Child and Family Services Authorities Act, which outlines who is responsible for delivering services in Manitoba.

The review is to be completed by next spring and the updated legislation isn't expected until fall 2018.

The reform will include a seven-member legislative review committee, which will look at what other provinces have done and what front-line staff and organizations do that has met with success. Fielding said they've already heard that the province doesn't provide enough money for intervention and prevention.

"There's too much money being spent on the apprehension process in the child-welfare system in Manitoba," Fielding said. "We need to get more money to the areas that are going to make a difference."

Families Minister Scott Fielding said right now, it's taking far too long and there's too much red tape when it comes to creating a care plan for kids. (Kelly Malone/CBC)

Pallister said he couldn't put a dollar amount on the changes because it is "a monumental challenge" ahead of the province, but he added there would clearly be a reduction in costs — both financially and socially.

"Of course there would be savings — look at the numbers, talk to the agencies, look at the number of kids who go to jail. [Preventing that is] a cost savings," he said.

"It's a societal savings, it's a saving for that child, that young adult, who doesn't have to go prison. Of course there are savings, right? Better kids, stronger kids, better opportunity for good values, better opportunity to be close to their community, their family and their friends."

When asked about whether the changes would mean some people may lose their jobs, Pallister became emotional, holding back tears, and said there wasn't a person who worked on the front lines with kids and their families who wouldn't prefer that their job wasn't needed.

Reflecting on his conversations with front-line workers, Pallister said "the day they see progress is a day worth investing, right?"

Child and Family services can't change alone, it must work in collaboration with government, Indigenous and community partners, Fielding added.

"We want to keep children and youth safely within their family networks and home communities. We must reduce the number of children coming into care by supporting families, communities and neighbourhoods and inviting them to be part of the solution."

The province also released the annual families report on Thursday. It showed that the number of children in care had increased by seven per cent since last year, and the largest growth was in the Southern First Nations Network of Care with 5,003 — 2,000 more children in care than the next closest region.

In 2016-17, there were 638 children reported to be living with a parent, guardian or family member that did not receive funds through the Maintenance of Children budget. That's compared to 470 children the year before, which the province said represents "a positive movement towards reunification with family."