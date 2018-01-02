Manitoba parents should double-check that their child's winter gear is safe for the carseat they're using, says local car seat technician Erin Harder. (Evgeniya Yantseva/Shutterstock)

If you pack your kid into a car seat with a puffy snowsuit on, you're likely doing it wrong.

Child safety advocates have warned about the dangers of snowsuits and car seat straps that are too slack because of them, but do Manitobans in the grips of a bone-chilling winter care? Or do they even know it's dangerous?

A lot of parents don't know any better, says Erin Harder, a carseat technician with the Child Passenger Safety Association of Canada, and she includes herself among them.

"I am a parent of four kids, and I did it.," she said. "I did it, because why wouldn't you? We're in Manitoba where it's really, really cold, and I didn't know any better.

"And you're always going to get those people who say 'I don't care, I want my child to be warm.' And that's where we come in."

Why it's dangerous

"What could happen is when you have a child in a bulky winter jacket or snowsuit, the straps on their jacket may appear tight when they're in it [the seat], but in a crash, the forces are so extreme that if that snowsuit or jacket compresses, you now have that amount of extra slack in the harness. And the harness's job is to keep your child in the seat."

Suddenly, the straps have an extra centimetre or more of space, Harder says: "That child could, potentially, be ejected in a crash."

To determine whether your child's winter gear would be problematic in a crash, here's a simple test you can try, Harder says.

"If you put your child in their winter gear and you put them into the car seat, and you do them up the same way that you always would, you check for strap tightness.

"Then you take your child out of the car seat, without adjusting the straps … take them out of their snowsuit or jacket, put them back in the car seat and do it up."

At that point, do the pinch test, Harder says. Try to pinch the strap together at the child's collarbone. If your fingers slide off the strap, you're good. If you can pinch the strap together, it's too loose.

Now what?

So we've established that there's a risk to using a winter jacket or snowsuit with a carseat. But so is strapping a child into a seat in the middle of a blustery Prairie winter without warm gear.

Not to worry, Harder says. Your child can still be warm and in car seat-safe winter clothing.

"So what you want to do is look for a suit or a jacket that is compressible, or thin enough, that the straps are the same amount of tightness with or without it on," she said. "We tend to think that the bigger the jacket is, the warmer it is, and that is not always true."

Fleece is very warm, as are layers, she says.

Harder says kids winter gear designed for hiking tends to fit the bill, but she has found car seat-appropriate winter clothing in stores from Walmart to Old Navy to Columbia and Mountain Equipment Co-op.

"They're out there, but you have to look," Harder said, adding clothing manufacturers haven't caught on to the demand yet.

"Also, she added, "in car seats, there is no reason why you can't put fleece blankets over your child," so long as nothing comes between the child's back and the seat.