More than $800,000 worth of equipment left over from the Canada Summer Games is being donated to sport groups in Manitoba.

"When we first had the bid presentation to the Canada Games Council some four-plus years ago, legacies that were going to be left in the community were always top of mind for us as a host society," said Jeff Hnatiuk, president and CEO of the 2017 Canada Games host society in Winnipeg, at a news conference Tuesday.

The Games wrapped up on Sunday. Hnatiuk has said early numbers show more than 150,000 people attended events over the two weeks of the Games, and about 120,000 went to the festival site at The Forks.

The donations include electronic timing equipment for swimming and athletics, upgrades to scoreboards for baseball and soccer, a pontoon boat for rowing and a set of wrestling mats earmarked for schools in Cross Lake, Man., said Diana Soroka of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, the legacy partner of the Games.

Local sports groups will also receive hundreds of competition-level baseballs, basketballs, volleyballs and soccer balls as well as 1,500 tennis balls, Soroka said.

Hnatiuk said the donations will be "far-reaching," spread across several sports organizations throughout the province.

"That's definitely the idea around the legacies, the equipment legacies and facility legacies for sure they're there for the development of our athletes so we anticipate fully that we'll have better-prepared athletes moving forward," he said.

The donations are part of the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Sport Equipment Legacy Program.