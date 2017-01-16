There's still loads of snow on the ground, but warm-weather campers are already getting a chance to book spots in one Manitoba national park for this coming spring and summer.

Campsite reservations for national parks opened Monday morning at 8 a.m. CT.

Parks Canada is expecting an influx of campers into national parks this summer. Last year, the agency announced free entry to national parks for 2017 in commemoration of Canada's 150th anniversary.

Camping fees are still in place but admission to national parks is free.

Reserve a camp site at Riding Mountain, Manitoba's only national park open to campers, online until March 31. The park is about 220 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

"With a unique Parks Canada experience awaiting campers of all interests only a few hours from Winnipeg, planning a getaway to this beautiful location (Riding Mountain National Park) is a great way to kick off 2017," Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna said in a statement.