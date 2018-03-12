'I went with my heart': Zach Whitecloud talks about decision to sign with NHL's Las Vegas Golden Knights

0:41

Less than a week after signing a deal to play with the NHL's Las Vegas Golden Knights, Brandon-born Zach Whitecloud is still waiting for his first chance to see the lights of Vegas. The 21-year-old defenceman joined his new team in Buffalo Friday where he took part in his first NHL practice Saturday afternoon.